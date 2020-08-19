The folks who work on "Central Park," the Apple TV+ animated musical, probably know everything there is to know about the real New York City Central Park, right? Well, maybe. But maybe not. That's what this new promo video sets out to find out with perhaps alarming results.

The new promo video sees show creator Loren Bouchard and actor Daveed Diggs answer multiple-choice questions about the real Central Park. And they don't always know the answers, it seems.