The folks who work on "Central Park," the Apple TV+ animated musical, probably know everything there is to know about the real New York City Central Park, right? Well, maybe. But maybe not. That's what this new promo video sets out to find out with perhaps alarming results.

The new promo video sees show creator Loren Bouchard and actor Daveed Diggs answer multiple-choice questions about the real Central Park. And they don't always know the answers, it seems.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy® Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world's most famous park. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

So the obvious question now is – how well do you know the real Central Park?

Spoiler – you know it better than me.

You can watch "Central Park" on Apple TV+ now across a whole heap of platforms, including all of Apple's devices.

