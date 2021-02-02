What you need to know
- YouTube now has App Store nutrition labels on iOS.
- They reveal the hefty amount of data Google collects on users.
A server-side update to YouTube's iOS App Store listing has revealed how much data Google collects from its users.
As noted by Apple Terminal:
The labels for YouTube did not come as part of an app update, but instead were standalone and done server-side within the past 24 hours, from our understanding. According to data YouTube provides, it collects a range of user data such as your location, browsing history, contacts, purchases, and more.
The update is part of Apple's new drive to add privacy "nutrition labels" to apps, making it obvious to users what data apps use and collect.
Data used to track you includes your physical address, email address, phone number, user, and device ID.
Data linked to you for third-party advertising includes your location, contact info, search history, browsing history, and usage data. Data linked to you for the developer's (Google) advertising or marketing is the same.
Data is also collected and used for app functionality purposes, product personalization, and more.
Similar revelations were made about Facebook when that app was updated to feature Privacy Labels in December.:
The plain text of Facebook's 'App Privacy' section on the App Store runs to over 650 words, and you don't have to read the whole thing to get an idea of just how intrusive Facebook actually is as an app. Data used to track users include; your address, email address, name, phone number, whilst data linked to users includes; purchase history, precise location information, photos and videos, contacts, health & fitness analytics, and more. The list goes on and on.
The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary retrospective: A windy adventure
The Legend of Zelda series has been going strong for 35 years. As one of Nintendo's long-standing franchise, we look back on its impact on the gaming world and ruminate on what it can do for the future.
Apple has a new manufacturing partner for its Beats headphones
Taiwanese company MediaTek has joined Apple's Beats supply chain and will produce "some important components" for the company.
Apple Car will be 'very high-end model' and way more expensive than a Tesla
A new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Car will be a "very high-end model", and cost "significantly" more than ordinary electric vehicles.
Great video editing software for your Mac
You don't need to buy expensive video-editing software to get the job done. Here are some of the hottest video-editing software for Mac on the market today.