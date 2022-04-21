"WeCrashed" is streaming now on Apple TV+.

To earmark the finale of the series, which streams tomorrow, production designer Amy Williams sat down for an interview with Variety. The designer said that the set ended up so large that it was treated as a real building - with sprinklers, an HVAC system, and everything.

Williams was excited as a designer to dip into the big, luscious extravagant world. Creators Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg mentioned she would have to build the main headquarters set. "I had this idea that I wanted it to be this confusing, M. C. Escher-type staircase [place] that was three stories and confusing," says Williams. When she pitched it to the showrunners, they loved it. The set ended up being so big, it was treated as a real-building that needed sprinklers and a HVAC system.

Williams said that stairs in the main WeWork office were intentionally designed to "give Leto's Adam a pulpit which he could preach from."