Apple on Thursday officially released iOS 13, and you can download it now if you own an iPhone. There are a ton of new features, including improved Photos, a swipe keyboard, and updated Maps. But it's Dark Mode that's the most apparent change.

Dark Mode is among the more dramatic changes we've seen in iOS over the past few years. Instead of stark white backgrounds, it's as if Apple has turned off the lights. So, what do people think of Dark Mode?