What you need to know
- iOS 13 has officially been released.
- The biggest change is Dark Mode, which essentially makes all stark white backgrounds black.
- People who have already download iOS 13 are loving the new look.
Apple on Thursday officially released iOS 13, and you can download it now if you own an iPhone. There are a ton of new features, including improved Photos, a swipe keyboard, and updated Maps. But it's Dark Mode that's the most apparent change.
Dark Mode is among the more dramatic changes we've seen in iOS over the past few years. Instead of stark white backgrounds, it's as if Apple has turned off the lights. So, what do people think of Dark Mode?
Hello I have personal news.— Ann Drinkard (@anndrinkard) September 19, 2019
iOS 13 dark mode has changed my life.
I don’t want to see another screen not in dark mode. It hurts my eyes.
Not to be dramatic but iOS 13 dark mode changed my life— denada (@denadaskera) September 19, 2019
Ooooo! iOS 13 is a bit nice isn’t particularly love the new swipe keyboard and dark mode. #iOS13— Matt Hamm (@matthamm) September 19, 2019
I’m already loving this iOS 13 dark mode— King Killmonger IV (@MrFANTastic_) September 19, 2019
Dark Mode on iOS 13 is 🔥. Period— Shrey Keny (@ShreyKeny) September 19, 2019
As you can see, Dark Mode is a huge hit — and there are plenty of other reviews just like those praising the change. Switching to Dark Mode really does make iOS feel completely different, particularly in apps like Messages, Calendar, and Apple Maps. Even Apple's Mail app looks great in black.
You can download iOS 13 for iPhone now. iPadOS and iOS 13.1 set to release on September 24.