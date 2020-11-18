It wouldn't be (almost) Christmas without someone wheeling Mariah Carey out for her annual appearance and this year it's Apple TV+ that gets the honor. "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will debut on Apple TV+ this December 4 and now w know who will be invited.

Carey has invited a special lineup of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

There is, of course, an Apple Music component here as well. There's a new song and music video that'll be available on Apple Music on December 4 while December 7 will see an exclusive interview with the singer.

Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Carey runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." Then on December 25, Carey will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music's new radio station, for a six-hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, including "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.

