What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the list of people who will be part of "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."
It wouldn't be (almost) Christmas without someone wheeling Mariah Carey out for her annual appearance and this year it's Apple TV+ that gets the honor. "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will debut on Apple TV+ this December 4 and now w know who will be invited.
As expected, it's a who's who of the celebrity world.
Carey has invited a special lineup of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, all to take part in this one-of-a-kind holiday event. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
I've heard of some of those people.
Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.
Jolly good.
There is, of course, an Apple Music component here as well. There's a new song and music video that'll be available on Apple Music on December 4 while December 7 will see an exclusive interview with the singer.
Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ special in an exclusive interview with flagship anchor Zane Lowe on December 7, where Carey runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey." Then on December 25, Carey will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music's new radio station, for a six-hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, including "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.
Good stuff. Now. Where can I watch The Grinch?
Design tool Sketch picks up a big macOS Big Sur redesign
Sketch is a popular design and prototyping app and it just got its big macOS Big Sur refresh.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
iPhone 12 MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support 15W charging
Apple has updated the product page for its upcoming MagSafe Duo charger to confirm the device won't charge your iPhone at 15W. Instead, it will support a maximum of 14W, but only with a very expensive adapter.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.