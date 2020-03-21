It's been a really crappy week. In fact, it's starting to feel like a really terrible year. Wherever you turn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or anywhere else, all you can really hope to hear about is the coronavirus pandemic.

In the UK, the government announced Friday that it was taking the next steps to enforce social distancing by closing pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, and leisure centers. The most recent reports state that one in five Americans will soon find themselves under a "stay at home" order, measures already in force in Connecticut, New Jersey, Illinois, and California. In Europe, Italy is finding itself harder hit than China, with Spain not far behind.

For those of us not affected directly by disease, the impact is still enormous. Many have found themselves without work. Those lucky enough to keep their jobs are being asked to work from home in isolation, many for the first time. These are tough, tough times, but it shouldn't, and doesn't need to be all doom and gloom.

Amidst the chaos of the week, Apple gave us just a glimpse of normal life. A single flicker, reminding us that life in whatever form it now finds itself in must go on. And oh boy, it was nice to spend even just a couple of hours, thinking about processors, LiDAR scanners, 4K video, that Magic Keyboard, and Apple's stunning new Surf Blue silicone. Here's to you Apple, for giving us something to smile about this week.

New Products

In case you missed it, earlier this week Apple announced a couple of brand new products, a slight refresh for an old friend, and some hot new accessories.

First up was Apple's brand new MacBook Air. In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today updated MacBook Air, the world's most loved notebook, with faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a new lower price of $999, and $899 for education. The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games.

That's right, the MacBook Air is now more powerful than ever. In fact, the earliest benchmarking scores seem to suggest it could be as much as 75% faster than its predecessor. If you're curious to know more about the new MacBook Air, then we've got plenty of great content for you, starting with our 'Everything you need to know guide' and our buyer's guide for those of you choosing between the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air..

The MacBook Air has always been great. It looks great, is thin, light and ultra-portable. The improvements under the hood make it an even more viable option for students and creatives on the go. Oh, and did we mention that the butterfly keyboard is gone? Your new MacBook Air will also sport a shiny new Magic Keyboard like the one Apple debuted in its 16-inch MacBook Pro.