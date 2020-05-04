The Apple HomePod brings Siri to your living room, and thanks to Best Buy's current sale, you can pick one up on sale today for $199.99. This $100 discount matches the low price we saw on this speaker during last year's Black Friday sale, and you'll have a hard time finding it for a better price anywhere unless you search for a used version. Best Buy includes free shipping with its purchase too, though you might be able to receive your order even faster by choosing free curbside pickup at checkout.

The HomePod is Apple's smart speaker, taking on the likes of Amazon's Echo devices and Google Home products, though Apple prides itself on the HomePod's audio capabilities — it even adapts to wherever it's placed in a room so it can deliver high-fidelity audio anywhere it goes.

It has Siri built-in so you can ask for your favorite songs or playlists to be streamed from Apple Music, or third-party services like Spotify, podcasts from Apple Podcasts, as well as set timers, check the weather, and all the usual voice-based queries you'd expect to be able to have answered. It's AirPlay 2-enabled so you can send audio from your iPhone or iPad with a tap, enjoy seamless multi-room audio with multiple HomePods, or wirelessly hook one (or more) up to your Apple TV as the audio output for your TV shows and movies. HomePod also operates as a hub for your smart home giving you easy voice control over all of your HomeKit-connected tech.

If you're invested in the Apple ecosystem, this is the speaker to have. Those new to HomePod should check out our beginner's guide to get started. If you're using this deal to add a HomePod to another area of your home, you may still benefit from our HomePod ultimate guide.