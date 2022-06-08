Now that Day 3 of Apple's WWDC is complete, let's reconnect with Serenity Caldwell to revisit all things awesome that happened today. We'll even get a sneak peak of Day 4.

To help us process it all, Apple has released a recap of the third day of WWDC. Hosted by iMore alumni Serenity Caldwell, the video also gives us a preview of what is coming tomorrow. You can check it out below:

Today, Apple hosted the third day of WWDC 2022 , the company's annual developer conference. The third day included sessions like designing app shortcuts, building desktop-class iPad apps, taking advantage of iOS camera capture features, and creating layouts and views with SwiftUI.

The first day of WWDC included the customary keynote where Apple announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura. The company also revealed the new MacBook Air. iMore's Gerald Lynch was at the event and able to go hands-on with the new MacBook Air. You can learn more about his initial impressions of the redesigned notebook in his hands-on review.

There are still two days left for WWDC 2022, with Apple set to host a ton of additional developer sessions both in-person and online. Some of the upcoming sessions for tomorrow include topics like ARKit 6, iMessage collaboration, Complications in WidgetKit, and more.

If you want to tune in to everything that WWDC 2022 has to offer, you can do so by downloading the Apple Developer app and watching any of the sessions for free.