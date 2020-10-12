HomePod mini and new Apple TV will be Ultra Wideband hubs, says Prosser

Apple has been rumored to have a new Apple TV refresh and HomePod mini announcement in the works and leaker Jon Prosser has shared details on what he expects those two devices to feature. Specifically, both devices will act as ultra wideband (UWB) hubs, according to a series of tweets.

Ultra Wideband is a technology that allows devices to be located in 3D space in ways that isn't otherwise possible. Apple is rumored to be bringing UWB chips to a number of upcoming devices including AirPods Studio and, of course, the AirTags trackers we're so eager to see. But Prosser says that putting the chips in an Apple TV and HomePod mini will allow specific location tracking around a home, opening up all kinds of possibilities.

HomePod mini & the new Apple TV will both act as UWB base-stations 🧐



- Will precisely track your location as you walk inside house with other U1 devices.



- Use info for media controls, brightness/volume control, & door locks.



Turns regular hardware into HomeKit hardware.

The idea of using HomePods and Apple TV boxes as hubs of some sort isn't a new one, either. Existing devices act as HomeKit hubs right now, as do iPads. With both devices unlikely to move around the home, devices could use them as a point of reference when they themselves are mobile.

Interestingly, Prosser also says that a security feature will allow users to be alerted when devices leave the home –potentially alerting them to issues while out of the house themselves.

Can also be used in the Find My app when you’re away from home to alert you if any of your devices have been moved within or taken from your home. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020

While the arrival of a HomePod mini during tomorrow's special event is a possibility, Prosser says we shouldn't expect a new Apple TV to arrive. With Apple thought to also have a November event planned it's possible we could see such a device unveiled then.