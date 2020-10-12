HomePod mini and new Apple TV will be Ultra Wideband hubs, says Prosser

What you need to know
- Leaker Jon Prosser has been providing more details about a potential Apple TV refresh and new HomePod mini.
- Prosser says that both devices will act as ultra wideband hub.
- That will allow devices to be tracked around the home with increased accuracy.
Apple has been rumored to have a new Apple TV refresh and HomePod mini announcement in the works and leaker Jon Prosser has shared details on what he expects those two devices to feature. Specifically, both devices will act as ultra wideband (UWB) hubs, according to a series of tweets.
Ultra Wideband is a technology that allows devices to be located in 3D space in ways that isn't otherwise possible. Apple is rumored to be bringing UWB chips to a number of upcoming devices including AirPods Studio and, of course, the AirTags trackers we're so eager to see. But Prosser says that putting the chips in an Apple TV and HomePod mini will allow specific location tracking around a home, opening up all kinds of possibilities.
The idea of using HomePods and Apple TV boxes as hubs of some sort isn't a new one, either. Existing devices act as HomeKit hubs right now, as do iPads. With both devices unlikely to move around the home, devices could use them as a point of reference when they themselves are mobile.
Interestingly, Prosser also says that a security feature will allow users to be alerted when devices leave the home –potentially alerting them to issues while out of the house themselves.
While the arrival of a HomePod mini during tomorrow's special event is a possibility, Prosser says we shouldn't expect a new Apple TV to arrive. With Apple thought to also have a November event planned it's possible we could see such a device unveiled then.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
