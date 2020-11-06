Apple put its HomePod mini up for pre-order earlier today and anyone who didn't get an order in before now will likely have to wait a little while before theirs arrives. Especially if they want the Space Gray model.

With Space Gray and White HomePod minis now available for pre-order, anyone buying the former will need to wait until at least November 23 to take delivery. Things are a little better in terms of the White model, but you'll still miss the launch day of November 16.