What you need to know
- Apple's HomePod mini went up for pre-order earlier today.
- Delivery times for the new speaker have started to slip.
- You'll wait longer to get a Space Gray than White one.
Apple put its HomePod mini up for pre-order earlier today and anyone who didn't get an order in before now will likely have to wait a little while before theirs arrives. Especially if they want the Space Gray model.
With Space Gray and White HomePod minis now available for pre-order, anyone buying the former will need to wait until at least November 23 to take delivery. Things are a little better in terms of the White model, but you'll still miss the launch day of November 16.
We obviously don't know how many HomePod minis were available for launch day delivery. But the fact Apple was limiting people to a maximum of two per order suggests that they weren't plentiful.
If you want to place an order now, you can. HomePod mini is priced at $99 and available online.
