What you need to know
- Apple has a new HomePod mini ad out featuring Tierra Whack.
Apple's HomePod mini has been on sale for a week or so now and it's proving popular among those who have been able to pick one up. Apple today released a new YouTube ad that shares the HomePod mini message – that "a little joy never sounded so big."
Featuring Tierra Whack and two of the singer's songs – feel good and Peppers and Onions – the ad runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes.
Turn up the holidays with HomePod mini: https://apple.co/338CSHb
A little joy never sounded so big.
The HomePod mini is a smaller, lighter, cheaper version of the HomePod that's been on sale for a couple of years now and has done well in recent reviews. Getting your hands on one isn't an easy feat right now, however, with stocks very limited worldwide. Anyone looking to get their hands on a miniature HomePod might be best trying to find one in stock locally rather than ordering online via Apple.
HomePod mini is available in two colors with both priced at just $99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Track CPU temperature and thermal throttling with the open source Hot
Ever wondered whether your CPU is so hot it's being forced to run slower? This free app tells you.
HomePod mini fans in Mexico and Taiwan can now place their orders
Apple's HomePod mini is now available in two more countries, but a third will have to wait a little while longer.
Check your apps are M1-safe with this free tool from iMazing
Want to know which apps are compiled with Apple silicon in mind? Silicon will tell you and it won't cost you a penny.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are super expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.