Apple's HomePod mini has been on sale for a week or so now and it's proving popular among those who have been able to pick one up. Apple today released a new YouTube ad that shares the HomePod mini message – that "a little joy never sounded so big."

Featuring Tierra Whack and two of the singer's songs – feel good and Peppers and Onions – the ad runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes.