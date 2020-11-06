After it was announced way back on October 13 Apple's new HomePod mini is now available for pre-order. You can buy it right now from Apple's website, priced at $99. The speaker will be available in stores next week, November 16.

The new speaker is available in either White or Black and sits at just 3.3 inches tall. Despite its size this is set to be a popular little speaker, especially considering it costs a fraction of the price of a standard HomePod. We've yet to see reviews of the new smart speaker, but if Apple's sound engineers have worked similar magic to HomePod, we're in for a treat.