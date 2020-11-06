Homepod Mini Power CableSource: Apple

  • Apple's HomePod mini is now available for pre-order.
  • The miniature HomePod is available in two colors; White and Black.
  • The speaker is priced at just $99.

After it was announced way back on October 13 Apple's new HomePod mini is now available for pre-order. You can buy it right now from Apple's website, priced at $99. The speaker will be available in stores next week, November 16.

The new speaker is available in either White or Black and sits at just 3.3 inches tall. Despite its size this is set to be a popular little speaker, especially considering it costs a fraction of the price of a standard HomePod. We've yet to see reviews of the new smart speaker, but if Apple's sound engineers have worked similar magic to HomePod, we're in for a treat.

Have you pre-ordered a HomePod mini and if so, will you be picking up another one for stereo sound? Let me know in the comments below!

