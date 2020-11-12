What you need to know
- Apple's HomePod mini will be released very soon.
- Here's a roundup of all the latest videos and reviews from your favorite creators.
Apple's new HomePod mini will be released on November 16, and as always, various creators and news outlets have just published their thoughts and videos!
Marques Brownlee
HomePod Mini gets better, the deeper you are in the ecosystem.
CNET
Apple's small speaker delivers big sound
Engadget
The HomePod mini is a lot easier to recommend than the original.
Rene Ritchie
Phenomenal Computational Audio Power, Ity Bity Speaker Space!
iJustine
The Verge
Apple's newest smart speaker is way more affordable but still chasing Amazon and Google
What HiFi?
Apple's new Siri-powered smart speaker is small but mighty
The Telegraph
The best smart speaker for Apple devotees
The Guardian
Small, spherical speaker packs a sonic punch for its size but is only for those all-in on Apple's ecosystem
Pocket-lint
A move in the right direction, the smaller HomePod sounds great for a speaker of this scale.
