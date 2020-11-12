Homepod Mini Power CableSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple's HomePod mini will be released very soon.
  • Here's a roundup of all the latest videos and reviews from your favorite creators.

Apple's new HomePod mini will be released on November 16, and as always, various creators and news outlets have just published their thoughts and videos!

Marques Brownlee

HomePod Mini gets better, the deeper you are in the ecosystem.

CNET

Apple's small speaker delivers big sound

HomePod Mini review

Engadget

The HomePod mini is a lot easier to recommend than the original.

Rene Ritchie

Phenomenal Computational Audio Power, Ity Bity Speaker Space!

iJustine

The Verge

Apple's newest smart speaker is way more affordable but still chasing Amazon and Google

What HiFi?

Apple's new Siri-powered smart speaker is small but mighty

The Telegraph

The best smart speaker for Apple devotees

The Guardian

Small, spherical speaker packs a sonic punch for its size but is only for those all-in on Apple's ecosystem

Pocket-lint

A move in the right direction, the smaller HomePod sounds great for a speaker of this scale.