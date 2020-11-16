HomePod minis are arriving around the world

Apple's HomePod mini is now available and those who got their pre-orders in last week have started to have them arrive at their homes. Both White and Space Gray colors are shipping and a number of people have taken to Twitter to post pictures of their new smart speaker.

Now that more people are starting to receive their speakers we're also beginning to get a more rounded perspective for how HomePod mini sounds. The general consensus seems to be that the speaker sounds great, considering its small size.

When the light turns off on the mini, it’s playing on the big one.



Normal HomePod has more bass + volume as you’d expect, but I don’t feel I’m missing out with the mini. pic.twitter.com/l7Oul0RkAx — Alex 🍂 (@SwiftyAlex) November 16, 2020

HomePod Mini thoughts so far:



Sound is just 🤯

It's tiny small 🐜

Shame you can't stereo pair to OG HomePod 💔

£99 is bang on 💰



Video tomorrow #HomePodmini pic.twitter.com/AiT6NMdAz7 — Paul J (@1PaulJ_) November 16, 2020

Someone even made a pretty sweet stand for their HomePod mini – no slapping it onto a table for them!

If there's one complaint I've heard it's that the smaller form factor means HomePod mini is slightly lacking in bass, especially compared with the bass-heavy, larger HomePod.

HomePod Mini is cute.



Sound quality is amazing and it can get loud. But it lacks bass. Makes sense as it's small.



Definitely won't replace my Sonos One speakers. Then again it is half the price of a Sonos One. pic.twitter.com/QjeHiYgEWf — Oliur (@UltraLinx) November 16, 2020

Do you have a new HomePod mini and if so, how are you finding it? Mine just arrived but is going to stay nice and cozy in its box for a little while longer.