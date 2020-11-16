HomePod minis are arriving around the world

What you need to know
- Apple's HomePod mini is now on sale and some orders are beginning to land on doorsteps.
Apple's HomePod mini is now available and those who got their pre-orders in last week have started to have them arrive at their homes. Both White and Space Gray colors are shipping and a number of people have taken to Twitter to post pictures of their new smart speaker.
Now that more people are starting to receive their speakers we're also beginning to get a more rounded perspective for how HomePod mini sounds. The general consensus seems to be that the speaker sounds great, considering its small size.
Someone even made a pretty sweet stand for their HomePod mini – no slapping it onto a table for them!
If there's one complaint I've heard it's that the smaller form factor means HomePod mini is slightly lacking in bass, especially compared with the bass-heavy, larger HomePod.
Do you have a new HomePod mini and if so, how are you finding it? Mine just arrived but is going to stay nice and cozy in its box for a little while longer.
