Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music will be adding support for Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and lossless audio in June.

That proceeded to throw everyone into confusion over what AirPods and HomePod products would support the new features. According to a new report from MacRumors, the HomePod will support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, but it will not support the new lossless audio qualities that are coming soon to the music streaming service.

It is also currently unclear if Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos will work on the HomePod mini.

Spatial Audio, based on Dolby Atmos, is an immersive three-dimensional audio format that enables musicians to mix music so it sounds like the instruments are all around you in space. On the other hand, Lossless Audio refers to audio recordings that have been compressed without any reduction in the overall quality of the audio, which can result in an improved listening experience, although the difference is not always obvious.

It would be especially strange if Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos worked with the HomePod but not the HomePod mini since Apple just discontinued the HomePod.

Apple says that thousands of songs will support Spatial Audio when the feature launches in June but that Apple Music will continuously add songs to the service.