In iOS 15.1 , Apple has added the ability to insert a digital COVID vaccination card to your Wallet on iPhone or iPod touch. Here's a look at what the cards include and how to add them to your device.

Not every provider includes a verifiable health record. These documents are considered SMART Health Cards, a new technology with added importance because of the pandemic. You can receive these cards in paper or digital format from any organization with your clinical information, such as a doctor's office, pharmacy, or state immunization registry. If you didn't receive a SMART Health Card after receiving your COVID vaccination, you probably can't add the record to the iPhone wallet.

What's included

Verifiable versions of your COVID-19 vaccination and test result records get stored in the Health app on your iPhone or iPod touch. When verified, this information is similar to providing paper documents with an official seal. You can download verifiable vaccination and test result records if your vaccine or test result provider supports this format. Check with your provider to see if they keep verifiable health records.

Once you add your verifiable COVID vaccination card to the Wallet app, you can view and present it at any time. On the front of the card, you'll find your name, the vaccine type, the date(s) of administration, the issuer, and the QR code. The exact placement of these details might differ by location. These details aren't viewable on the card unless you first verify your identity with your Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode.

Add with QR code

To add your COVID vaccination card to the Wallet app using a provided QR code:

Open the Camera app on your iPhone or iPod touch. Scan the QR code. Tap the Health app notification. Choose Add to Wallet & Health to add the record to the Wallet and Health apps.

Add with downloaded file

Instead of a QR code, your provider might have included a downloaded file with your vaccination. Under this scenario, to add your card to the Wallet app:

Tap the provided download link on your device. Choose Add to Wallet & Health to add the record to the Wallet and Health apps.

If you've already connected the Health app with your digital medical record, you might already have verifiable vaccination data available. In this case, to add to the Wallet app:

Open the Health app. Tap Summary. Choose Add to Wallet under Vaccination Record.

Adding verifiable health records to all the best iPhones is an excellent option for living in these uncertain times. With our COVID vaccination cards on our phones, there's one less thing we need to worry about during travel or any other time we might need to show our vaccination status.