With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now invading mobile devices all over the world, you might want to know how to add friends in the location-based augmented reality game. Here's what you need to do.
How to add friends in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Once your account is up-and-running in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, it's time to add a few friends. Having friends gives you social benefits such as bonus Wizarding XP and Wizarding Challenge XP.
For add friends, you'll need their so-called Friends Code.
- On the main Harry Potter: Wizards Unite screen, tap the Friends button.
- Tap Add Friend at the top of the screen.
-
Under Add Friend, tap the area where you can add a Friends Code.
- In the box, add the Friends Code
- Tap Send
-
Tap OK.
Your friend will need to accept your invitation before they become a member of your Friends List.
How to accept a friend request in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
To accept a request:
- On the main Harry Potter: Wizards Unite screen, tap the Friends button.
- Under Pending Requests, tap Accept to confirm new friends, when applicable.
- Tap on a Friend to see more information about your friends.
-
On this same page, tap Delete to remove the friend from your list.
How to share your user information for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
You can share your Friend Code easily through the game:
- On the main Harry Potter: Wizards Unite screen, tap the Friends button.
- Tap Add Friend at the top of the screen.
- Select Share.
-
Tap to send your user information via Messages, Mail, etc.
