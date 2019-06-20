With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite now invading mobile devices all over the world, you might want to know how to add friends in the location-based augmented reality game. Here's what you need to do.

Free - Download now

How to add friends in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Once your account is up-and-running in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, it's time to add a few friends. Having friends gives you social benefits such as bonus Wizarding XP and Wizarding Challenge XP.

For add friends, you'll need their so-called Friends Code.

On the main Harry Potter: Wizards Unite screen, tap the Friends button. Tap Add Friend at the top of the screen. Under Add Friend, tap the area where you can add a Friends Code. In the box, add the Friends Code Tap Send Tap OK.

Your friend will need to accept your invitation before they become a member of your Friends List.

How to accept a friend request in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

To accept a request:

On the main Harry Potter: Wizards Unite screen, tap the Friends button. Under Pending Requests, tap Accept to confirm new friends, when applicable. Tap on a Friend to see more information about your friends. On this same page, tap Delete to remove the friend from your list.

How to share your user information for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

You can share your Friend Code easily through the game:

On the main Harry Potter: Wizards Unite screen, tap the Friends button. Tap Add Friend at the top of the screen. Select Share. Tap to send your user information via Messages, Mail, etc.

Get your Harry Potter gear!

You'll love these great Harry Potter-themed wear. Happy wizarding!

Popfunk Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Distressed T-Shirt (From $19 at Amazon) It's summer, so that means time for short sleeves! This t-shirt has a vintage distressed look to it, making it perfect for both genders, and all of the Hogwarts houses are represented. The shirt is made of a high-quality material that is already preshrunk, so you don't need to worry about it shrinking. This shirt is great for playing Wizards Unite in. Harry Potter Hogwarts PopSocket ($15 at Popsockets) This Harry Potter Hogwarts Popsocket comes with the Hogwarts emblem with all houses represented. PopSockets easily attaches to the back of your phone or phone case and give you a much-needed grip on your device, preventing drops and making it easier to do things like taking selfies. It also doubles as a stand! There are several styles available. Harry Potter Hogwarts Apothecary Water Bottle ($17 at BoxLunch) It's important to keep cool and hydrated while you're fighting evil witches and wizards. This water bottle features a design featuring the Apothecary from Diagon Alley, and it has a screw top lid and a flip-up spout for easy access to your water, or perhaps some Polyjuice Potion.

Questions?

If you have any questions about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Be sure to check out our official guide or leave a comment below.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.