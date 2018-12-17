How to add funds to your Apple ID in the App Store on iPhone and iPad

You're probably familiar with the iTunes Gift Card, which lets you add a set amount of money to the Apple ID that you use to make purchases on the iTunes Store and App Store across your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. But you can also add funds to that account directly using a credit or debit card. All it takes is a few taps in the App Store app on your iPhone or iPad.

How to add funds to your Apple ID in the App Store app

Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your avatar in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap Add Funds to Apple ID. Tap one of the preset amounts, either $10, $25, $50, or $100, or tap Other to enter a custom amount. Tap Next. Authorize the transaction.

And you should be good to go. The App Store might ask you to verify your payment information, but not in all cases.

Question?

If you have any questions about adding funds to your Apple ID through the App Store app, let us know in the comments.