You needn't be the only person controlling your HomeKit habitat! With a few quick taps, you can invite guests, roomies, friends, and family to control your various HomeKit accessories. It's a super simple process that'll grant others the power to control your accessories.

How to invite people to your HomeKit home

Launch the Home App. Tap the House Icon in the top left corner of the screen. Tap Invite… under the People section. Type in the Name of the Person you'd like to invite. Tap Send Invite in the top right corner. You'll know you're successful if the person appears in the People section with the words Invitation Pending beneath their name and profile photo.

How to adjust a person's permissions

There are different levels of control you — as the owner of the HomeKit home — can give to those you invite. Here's how you adjust permissions.

Launch the Home App. Tap the House Icon in the top left corner of the screen. Tap the Profile Photo of the person whose permissions you want to adjust. Toggle Allow Remote Access to give users the ability to control home accessories while they're away from the HomeKit home. Toggle Allow Editing to give users the ability to edit accessories, scenes, and people invited to the HomeKit home.

How to invite people to your HomeKit home on iOS and iPadOS 13

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





Launch the Home App. Tap the House Icon in the top left corner of the screen. Tap Invite… under the People section. Type in the Name of the Person you'd like to invite. Tap Send Invite in the top right corner. You'll know you're successful if the person appears in the People section with the words Invitation Pending beneath their name and profile photo.

How to adjust a person's permissions on iOS and iPadOS 13

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





There are different levels of control you — as the owner of the HomeKit home — can give to those you invite. Here's how you adjust permissions.

Launch the Home App. Tap the House Icon in the top left corner of the screen. Tap the Profile Photo of the person whose permissions you want to adjust. Toggle Add and Edit Accessories. This gives users the ability to edit accessories, scenes, and people invited to the HomeKit home. Tap Control Accessories Remotely. Toggle Control Accessories Remotely. This gives users the ability to control home accessories while they're away from the HomeKit home.

Questions?

Run into trouble inviting people to join your home? Let us know in the comments below.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.