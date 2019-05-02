Apple Wallet is a truly convenient solution on our iPhones and Apple Watches. It can hold various digital loyalty cards, ticket stubs, boarding passes, credit cards, and even student ID cards. That's right—if you're a student attending a school that uses the eAccounts service, you can add your student ID directly to your Apple Wallet to gain access to campus buildings and even pay for food and laundry.

Unfortunately, only six schools currently support student ID in Apple Wallet. They are:

Apple has not said anything about more schools getting this convenient feature, but hopefully, it rolls out to more college campuses eventually.

Requirements to use student ID in Apple Wallet

In order to have your student ID in your Apple Wallet, you will need the following:

iPhone 6 or 6 Plus or later

Apple Watch Series 1 or later

Apple ID signed into iCloud

The eAccounts Mobile app

A login from your school's card office to confirm your identity and generate secure passwords

The latest version of iOS and watchOS

How to add your student ID to Apple Wallet

Log in to the eAccounts Mobile app with your school ID and password. Tap your user profile icon in the top left. Tap on Add to Apple Wallet and follow the prompts on your screen.

How to enable Express Mode

Once you have your student ID added to Apple Wallet, you're able to use it wherever you use your physical student ID card. This means you can get inside dorm buildings, the library, campus bus, buy food from cafes, and pay for your books and supplies at the campus bookstore, all with just your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Express Mode is turned on by default when you add your student ID card to Apple Wallet. It allows you to hold your iPhone or Apple Watch within a few centimeters of the middle of the card reader, until you feel a vibration. The screen will have a checkmark and say Done on it.

With Express Mode, your iPhone or Apple Watch just needs to be turned on, but you don't need a network connection. You also don't need to validate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode, and you won't even need to wake or unlock your device to open an app.

On iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, your Express Cards are available with a power reserve of up to five hours after your phone needs to be charged. You can check if your Express Card is available just by pressing the Side Button, but this also reduces the power reserve if you do it often, so only use it when necessary.

Express Mode is not available on the iPhone 6 or 6 Plus.

How to disable Express Mode

If you prefer the traditional ways to authenticate, then you can turn off Express Mode.

Launch the Wallet app. Select your Student ID Card. Tap on the ... button. Tap the toggle on Express Mode (green means on).

Once it's off, you'll need to authenticate every purchase or use of your student ID with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode.

How to add more money to your student ID card

To add money to your student ID, you'll need to do this through the eAccounts Mobile app. Another option is to use your school's self-service machines.

How to see your account balances

When you add money to your account, you'll want to double check how much money you have available. You can do this through Apple Wallet.

Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Select your student ID card. Up to three account balances are shown on the front of your ID card. If you want to see more balances, tap on the ... button.

How to remove your student ID card from your device

If you no longer need your student ID card, then you should remove it to reduce clutter in Apple Wallet.

Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap on your student ID card. Tap on the ... button. Tap on Remove Card.

You can also do it through your iPhone Settings.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on Wallet & Apple Pay. Select your student ID card. Tap on Remove Card.

To remove it from your Apple Watch, do the following:

Open the Wallet app. Tap-and-hold your student ID card until the remove icon appears. Tap Remove Card.

You can also remove it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Open the Watch app. Select Wallet & Apple Pay. Tap on your student ID card. Tap Remove Card.

Questions?

If you're in one of the few universities that have integrated their student ID services with Apple Wallet, then it's definitely a convenience that's nice to have. Getting it set up is pretty simple, and just makes your student life easier. Hopefully, this feature rolls out to more college campuses in the future (I know I would have loved this when I went to school).

If you have any questions, let us know in the comments below, and we'll do our best to help out.