Apple AirPlay has been around for nearly 20 years and allows users to stream audio and video from one supported device to another. But, interestingly, Macs have never been able to receive content using the wireless communication protocol. That finally changed in 2021 with the introduction of macOS Monterey.

With AirPlay to Mac, the best Macs on the market can share, play, and present content from other AirPlay supported devices as long as they both use the same Wi-Fi and iCloud account. You can also mirror your device to Mac using the same tool. Monterey also allows supported Macs to act as an AirPlay speaker or function as a secondary speaker to create a multiroom audio experience.

Your iPhone and iPad need to be using the latest version of iOS and iPadOS, respectively, to use AirPlay to Mac.

Compatible Devices

The following Monterey-compatible computers support AirPlay to Mac:

MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

iMac (2019 and later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Pro (2019)

The feature works with the following mobile devices:

iPhone 7 and later

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Additionally, older iPhone, iPad, and Mac models may share content at a lower resolution to supported Mac models when "Allow AirPlay for" is set to "Everyone" or "Anyone on the same network" in Sharing preferences.