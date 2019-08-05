Apple Card is the biggest hyped credit card since Magnises. Apple recently launched its application process web page, which includes a video detailing how to apply.

Just because the Apple Card is Apple's next big thing, doesn't mean you should run out and get one. Remember, this could affect your credit score (and may put you deeper in debt than you've budgeted for). If, however, you've thought about it and have come to the responsible decision to apply for an Apple card, here's how.

What you need to apply

Be sure your Apple ID has updated information with your current phone number, address, and email address for faster application.

You must be a U.S. resident age 18 or older.

You must be running iOS 12.4 or later on a supported iPhone.

iPhone models include all iPhones with Touch ID or Face ID except the iPhone 5s

Currently, you'll need an invitation from Apple to apply for an Apple Card. You can sign up with Apple to be notified when it's more widely available.

If you're hearing the buzz about Apple Card, but can't seem to find it anywhere on your iPhone (hint: it's inside the Wallet app), it might be that you still haven't updated your iPhone to iOS 12.4 or later. Once your iPhone is up to date, you'll see the new feature in the Wallet app. Here's how to update.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Download and Install. Enter your Passcode if prompted. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Tap Agree to confirm.

How to apply for an Apple Card on your iPhone

Currently, you'll need an invitation from Apple to apply for an Apple Card. You can sign up with Apple to be notified when it's more widely available. If you've received an invitation to preview the Apple Card, you can apply from the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the Add button in the upper right corner of the Wallet app. It looks like a Plus symbol. Tap Apple Card to apply for an Apple Card. Tap Continue to fill out your application. Fill out your contact information if it doesn't automatically populate. You'll be asked for the following: First and Last name

Date of Birth

Email address

Phone number Tap Next.

After you send your contact information, you'll be presented with your offer, which includes your credit limit, interest rate, and fees. You can tap Offer Terms and Conditions to see your agreement, credit score, and the details of your APR. Tap Accept Apple Card to accept the card.

Note: Whether you accept or decline the Apple Card offer, your credit score will still receive a hard inquiry.

If you are not approved immediately, you may be asked to submit additional information, like an official photo ID.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to apply for an Apple Card? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.