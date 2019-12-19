I just typed "Star Wars" into a Google search and was immediately presented with a number of headlines that made me quickly throw my hands over my eyes. As of December 19, entertainment writers have seen early viewings of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and are talking about it all over the internet.

It's not just about spoilers relating to the story, it's also about being swayed by reviewers' opinions about the movie in its entirety. I don't want to know what you think! I want to decide for myself whether I like it, and I don't want your voice in my head, telling me how you think a particular scene played out.

If you're lucky, you can simply avoid the internet altogether until after you've seen Rise of Skywalker, but if you're like me, and have to spend your day immersed in the worldwide web, then you may want to take some steps to avoid Star Wars spoilers, at least until you can see the movie.

Mute Star Wars on Twitter

One of the most egregious places to accidentally see a spoiler is on Twitter. You may be happily scrolling through your feed and then, Bam! You're looking at someone's GIF of a very important scene from the movie. Sigh. You can mute words and user accounts on Twitter, which should help protect you from seeing most spoilers.

Open the Twitter app on your phone or navigate to Twitter.com from your browser. Tap or click the Notifications tab. Tap or click the Settings icon. It looks like a cog. Tap or click Muted. Tap or click Muted words. Tap Add in the app, or click the + button in the upper right corner on the web. Type in the word or phrase you want to mute, like "Star Wars," "Rey," or "Rise of the Resistance." Customize how you want the word filtered. Select a length of time you want the word or phrase muted. Tap or click Save.

Your muted words will sync across all of your devices on Twitter.

If you use a third-party Twitter client, like Tweetbot or Twitterific, you can also mute hashtags, and even tweets from specific Twitter accounts. This additional step can help protect you from additional accidental spoilers that the standard Twitter muting may have missed.

Use Force Block with Chrome