If you've been playing a bit of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, finding Foundables and beating Confundables, you might be wondering about your next steps, and other activities in which you can participate. Well, once you hit Level 4, you can unlock one of the basic activities of the Harry Potter world: brewing potions!

The potions you make can give you different bonuses, like improving your spell casting, grant bonus experience, and more.

What you need to brew potions

First things first, you need to be at least Level 4 to start brewing potions. Just play the game until you hit Level 4. If you're regularly completing activities, it shouldn't take too long.

The next things you need are ingredients. You'll find ingredients for potions around you as you play. Some ingredients will be more plentiful than others, and it may depend on where you are. For instance, my area is absolutely lousy with dittany.

How to brew potions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Open Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Tap your suitcase. Tap Potions. Tap an available brewing slot. The slot labeled Brew Now will be the potion that is actively being brewed. Tap Brew next to the potion that you want to brew. Tap Get Missing if you want to spend gold to get any missing ingredients for your potion. Tap the Finish button under your potion to have it brew immediately by spending gold. Tap the next brewing slot to add a new potion to your queue. It will start brewing when the first potion is done. You can queue up to three additional potions. Tap the potion bottle to collect your potion once it's finished brewing.

While potions take some time to brew by default, you can shorten the time they take by using Master Notes.

How to brew potions quickly with Master Notes in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

When making potions, you can take advantage of Master Notes, special instructions that reduce the brewing time of your potions. Unfortunately, beyond some hints about all of the gestures you can try, there really aren't any other hints about Master Notes in the game. You'll just have to uncover them as you go along.

Once you figure one pattern of Master Notes out, here's how you use them.

Open Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Tap your suitcase. Tap potions. Your current potion, the one with which you can currently use Master Notes, will already be selected. Tap the wooden spoon sticking out of the cauldron. Enter a sequence of gestures for the specific potion you're brewing into the cauldron itself. The sequence is the same each time you brew that particular potion. Tap the X button to exit back to the main Potions screen.

There doesn't seem to be any penalty for getting Master Notes wrong, so play around as much as you can with different combinations of gestures to try and find the right ones.

After using the Master Note sequence, the brewing time of your potion will be reduced by 15%. Depending on how long your potion needs to brew, there may still be a while yet before it's ready.

