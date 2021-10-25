Nintendo announced the Series 5 amiibo that were specially made for Animal Crossing: New Horizons towards the end of its October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct. Series 5 includes 48 new cards, showcasing both new renders of NPCs in New Horizons as well as new villagers introduced in the 2.0 update. Previous series were 100 cards, so collecting less than half of that will be a lot easier than before. If you're interested in collecting, here's how you can get started! How to get started with Animal Crossing amiibo

Series 5 releases on Nov. 5, 2021, alongside the free 2.0 update and the Happy Home Paradise paid DLC. Players can use amiibo cards at Harvey's Photopia on his special island to call villagers and NPCs to the Roost café located in the museum, to build vacation homes in the Happy Home Paradise archipelago, and to invite villagers to your island's campsite. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more It's worth noting that series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards will not work with Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer on the Nintendo 3DS, or Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival on the Wii U. Scanning incompatible amiibo cards into a game that doesn't support them could cause your game to crash and/or save data to be corrupted. Only use this series of amiibo with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch.

If you're purchasing amiibo cards on the secondhand market, be wary of people who may be selling homemade amiibo cards, which are usually printed on PVC plastic in the shape of an amiibo card and include an NFC chip containing the amiibo data for your respective villager. While homemade amiibo will technically work on your island, you don't want to fall for a scam where you pay scalper prices for something that isn't even genuine. After all, some amiibo can be quite expensive to purchase secondhand, so you want to make the best purchase always.

Packs of cards sold in North America include six cards, while those sold in Europe and Japan include three. No matter where you buy genuine cards from, one card will be a holographic NPC card, while the rest are matte villager cards. So far, pages have gone live at Best Buy and Walmart. While pages may not always have stock, we'll keep you updated when restocks happen.