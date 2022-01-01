Nintendo Switch Online gives you access to an ever-expanding library of classic NES and SNES games, as well as access to online features for some of the best Nintendo Switch games , and the Nintendo Switch Online voice chat app. With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack , you can even gain access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. If you do not love the service, it might be time to cancel even with all the features. Follow these steps and get back to your blissful off-the-grid gaming experience.

If you choose to do the trial or go month-to-month, you'll still be able to finish the trial period or the month(s) you've paid for. But, unfortunately, there is no way to get a prorated refund from Nintendo for the service.

Please keep in mind that you still get to use the Nintendo Switch Online service for the amount of time you've already paid for. So, if you paid for an entire year for either an individual or family plan, turning off automatic renewal just means you won't get charged for another year, but you'll stay with the membership until it expires.

Select Turn Off Automatic Renewal . To cancel, you'll need to do this up to 48 hours before the end of the trial or current billing period to avoid getting charged for another month or year. This goes for both the base subscription and the base subscription + Expansion Pack.

Nintendo has taken away the online capabilities for almost all Nintendo Switch games and now locked it behind a paywall. However, let's consider a few things here on why you should still keep your subscription.

Nintendo Switch Online is still way cheaper than PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold membership. PlayStation Plus is either $10 a month, $25 for three months, or $60 for an entire year. Xbox Live Gold offers membership for $10 per month or $60 a year.

Nintendo's pricing starts at $4 a month or $20 for the entire year. If you go for a family plan, that's $35 for the year, and you can include up to eight accounts in it (less than $5 a person if you fill it up). Sure, the Expansion Pack is a bit pricier at $50 a year for individuals and $80 a year for family plans, but you get everything from the base subscription as well as access to Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis games, and the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

While the main reason to have Nintendo Switch Online is to play online with others, that's not the only reason. Without the service, you'll lose access to your Save Data Cloud backups, so you'll need to transfer save data back and forth manually if you use multiple consoles. Your game save data will once again only get stored on system memory.

Nostalgia always plays a factor in why we want or buy certain things, especially in regards to Nintendo, and Nintendo Switch Online provides members with the virtual Nintendo Entertainment System. It's like the NES Classic but better since you can play these old-school classics online with friends for brand new experiences. Plus, you get cool exclusive offers, such as access to buy retro controllers for your Switch or fresh in-game Splatoon 2 gear.