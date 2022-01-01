Nintendo Switch Online gives you access to an ever-expanding library of classic NES and SNES games, as well as access to online features for some of the best Nintendo Switch games, and the Nintendo Switch Online voice chat app. With the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you can even gain access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. If you do not love the service, it might be time to cancel even with all the features. Follow these steps and get back to your blissful off-the-grid gaming experience.
Cancelling from your Switch console
- Launch the Nintendo eShop on your console.
Click on your user icon in the upper right corner.
- Scroll down to Nintendo Switch Online.
Select Turn Off Automatic Renewal. To cancel, you'll need to do this up to 48 hours before the end of the trial or current billing period to avoid getting charged for another month or year. This goes for both the base subscription and the base subscription + Expansion Pack.
- Select Turn Off to view details about your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
Seleck OK.
Cancelling from a web browser
- Log in to your account on Nintendo's website by clicking the red box in the upper right corner.
Once you've logged in, click on your avatar in the top right corner.
- A panel will come in from the right. Click Settings.
The User Info screen will display. Click Shop menu on the left.
- Your payment information and current Nintendo Account balance will display. Scroll down and click on Your Subscriptions.
This window will appear. Click on Check Nintendo Switch Online membership status.
Your current plan will display. Click Turn Off Automatic Renewal. That's it. You've done it.
Please keep in mind that you still get to use the Nintendo Switch Online service for the amount of time you've already paid for. So, if you paid for an entire year for either an individual or family plan, turning off automatic renewal just means you won't get charged for another year, but you'll stay with the membership until it expires.
If you choose to do the trial or go month-to-month, you'll still be able to finish the trial period or the month(s) you've paid for. But, unfortunately, there is no way to get a prorated refund from Nintendo for the service.
