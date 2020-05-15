How to change text in Accessibility for iPhone and iPadSource: Joseph Keller / iMore

There are a few ways that iOS can assist you if you're having trouble reading text on your iPhone or iPad. But if you don't need to go so far as activating the Zoom feature, you can easily make text bigger and bolder in a few easy steps.

Here's what you should to to make text easier to read on your iPhone or iPad.

How to enlarge the text on your iPhone or iPad

  1. Launch Settings from your Home screen.
  2. Tap Accessibility.

  3. Tap Display & Text Size.

    Enlarge text showing how to open Settings on your iPhone, then tap Accessibility, and tap Display & Text SizeSource: iMore

  4. Tap Larger Text.
  5. Tap the switch next to Larger Accessibility Sizes.

  6. Tap and drag the slider at the bottom to increase or decrease text size. Left is smaller; right is bigger.

    Enlarge text showing how to tap Larger Text, tap the switch for Larger Accessibility Sizes, then drag sliderSource: iMore

How to make text bold on iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch Settings from your Home screen.

  2. Tap Accessibility.

    Make text bold showing how to open Settings on your iPhone, then tap AccessibilitySource: iMore

  3. Tap Display & Text Size.

  4. Tap the switch next to Bold Text. The text on your device will appear in bold.

    Make text bold showing how to tap Display & Text Size, then tap the switch next to Bold TextSource: iMore

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!

May 2020: Updated for iOS 13.

iOS

Main