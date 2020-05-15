There are a few ways that iOS can assist you if you're having trouble reading text on your iPhone or iPad. But if you don't need to go so far as activating the Zoom feature, you can easily make text bigger and bolder in a few easy steps.

Here's what you should to to make text easier to read on your iPhone or iPad.

How to enlarge the text on your iPhone or iPad

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Display & Text Size. Tap Larger Text. Tap the switch next to Larger Accessibility Sizes. Tap and drag the slider at the bottom to increase or decrease text size. Left is smaller; right is bigger.

How to make text bold on iPhone and iPad

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Tap Display & Text Size. Tap the switch next to Bold Text. The text on your device will appear in bold.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!