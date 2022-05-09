Here's a look at the Mac accessibility options for the visually impaired. And if you're in the market for a new Mac, then check out our recommendations for the best MacBooks . They're fantastic at running macOS Monterey .

If you have particular sensitivities or color blindness, there are accessibility features on Mac that can help you get the most out of your experience. For example, you can invert colors, increase contrast, and more. These may be small things for the average person, but they can really make all the difference in the world when you have difficulty seeing.

How to invert colors

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click the checkbox next to Invert colors.

How to switch to grayscale

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Choose the Color Filters tab. Select the checkbox for Enable Color Filters. Choose Grayscale from the pulldown menu.

How to use shapes to differentiate some settings

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click the checkbox next to Differentiate without color.

How to reduce motion

Reducing motion on your Mac was added in macOS Sierra, and it makes animations more subtle. For instance, when you activate the dashboard, the windows jump instead of slide, and they crossfade back into place.

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click the checkbox next to Reduce motion.

How to increase contrast

Increasing contrast on your Mac can help text stand out more clearly and help buttons and app icons appear more pronounced.

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click the checkbox next to Increase contrast.

How to reduce transparency

Reducing transparency using Mac accessibility options helps your Dock and desktop icons stand out more and makes the top menu bar opaque to see all your app icons and menu items.

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click the checkbox next to Reduce transparency.

How to change the display contrast

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click and drag the slider next to Display contrast to increase or decrease.

How to change cursor size and enable/disable shake mouse pointer to locate

You can also adjust the cursor size based on your preferences.

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click on the Cursor tab on the right side of the screen. Click and drag the slider next to Cursor size.

If you can't find your mouse cursor on your screen, you can enable the shake feature, and your mouse cursor will get more significant when you shake your mouse.

To enable/disable shake mouse pointer to locate:

Click the Apple menu on the top left of your screen. Click System Preferences. Click Accessibility. Click Display in the menu on the left. Click on the Cursor tab on the right side of the screen. 6.Choose the checkbox next to Shake mouse pointer.

What changes will you make?

As you can see, Apple makes it simple to make accessibility changes on macOS Monterey to suit your needs. If you're unsure which to use, try them one at a time for a digital test drive.