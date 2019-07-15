Apple Watch maps

Using your Apple Watch to find directions is as simple as asking Siri. Here's what you can do with the Maps app on your wearable device.

Get directions on Apple Watch

The easiest way to get started with the Maps app on Apple Watch is by asking Apple's voice assistant to find a location. For example, you can say, "Where is the nearest gas station?" or "How far to the airport?" Other examples: "How do I get to New York?" and "Get directions home."

You can also bring up the Maps app manually:

  1. Tap the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch.

  2. Select the Maps app.

    Apple Watch maps

In the Maps, there are different ways to find directions:

By search

  1. Tap Search to find a place through Dictation, Scribble, or Contacts.

    Apple Watch maps search

By nearby location

  1. Or select a nearby location to find close restaurants, gas stations, hotels, and more, scrolling down for more choices.

  2. Tap on the location.

    apple watch maps find location

  3. On this screen, tap on the directions for the mode of transportation you'd like. Choices include walking, by car, and by transit. You can also find a map of the location, phone number, and more information, when applicable.

    location maps

  4. Tap on the suggested route.
  5. Select the ... to see an overview of your trip—with turns, distance between turns, and street names.

  6. Travel to your location.

By location

You can also find locations close to places on a map.

  1. On the main Maps app screen, tap Location.
  2. Find the location on the map you want to search with your finger.
  3. Hard press on the area.

  4. Tap Search Here

    search here

You'll now be asked to search for places near the location.

Apple Watch uses sounds and taps to let you know when to turn:

  • A low tone followed by a high tone (tock tick, tock tick) means turn right at the intersection you're approaching;
  • A high tone followed by a low tone (tick tock, tick tock) means turn left.
  • You'll feel a vibration when you're on the last leg, and again when you arrive.

To end directions during your journey, firmly press the display, then tap End.

Enhancements coming with iOS 13, watchOS 6

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

This fall, Apple is introducing Favorites and Collections in the Maps app in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Directions to these locations will be available directly from the main Maps app page on Apple Watches with watchOS 6 installed.

By favorites or collection

  1. On the main Maps app screen, tap a location under Favorites or Collection.
  2. For the place, tap on the suggested route.
  3. Select the ... to see an overview of your trip—with turns, the distance between turns, and street names.

  4. Travel to your location.

    maps favorites and collections

Starting on iPhone

If you use the Maps app on an iPhone to find and get directions, you'll see a turn-by-turn guide show up on your Apple Watch, assuming the devices are near each other.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

