Dropping $160 on a pair of wireless earbuds in a dental-floss-sized case is no small decision. If you decided to spring for a pair of AirPods, you're going to want to take good care of them, so they'll last you a couple of rounds of iPhone upgrades. After all, these don't come bundled in the box. Here's how you clean your AirPods and AirPods Pro.

With dirt, dust, lint, grime, ear wax, and more constantly finding its way onto your glossy white AirPods, you're going to want to clean them from time to time. Consistency is your friend, friend: The best way to ward off long-lasting grime is by preventing it from building up. Clean and clean regularly.

Get a little microfiber cloth and keep it on your person or store it wherever you charge your AirPods. Give your AirPods (and the case if you want) a quick buff every couple of days.

If you happen to spot an offending smudge, go ahead and wipe it away. No need to let that dirt and grime build up over weeks.

Disinfect with disinfecting wipes

The AirPods Pro have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means you can wipe them down lightly with a disinfecting wipe no problem, just make sure you use wipes that don't have bleach, as bleach can ruining the finish on the AirPods Pro.

When it comes to using disinfecting wipes with the regular AirPods, it should be fine. Even Apple says you can wipe them down with a damp cloth as long as you dry them afterward. As always, don't use any sort of bleach on your AirPods, but a quick disinfecting wipe and then a quick wipe down to dry the AirPods is just fine.

Getting the grime out