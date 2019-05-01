There are a number of reasons why your iPhone might be having issues with charging. We've got a comprehensive guide to how to troubleshoot charging problems. You might have a bad cable or need to restore your software. You might even need to replace your charging port. Sometimes, though, the only problem with your charging port is that it's hella dirty.

Products used in this guide

How did my charging port get so dirty?

My experience: My significant other was having trouble getting his iPhone to charge properly. It would charge or uncharge randomly, and sometimes not at all. After determining that the issue was not a faulty cable. We went straight for the cleaning supplies.

His port was really packed with pocket lint. It had gathered dirt and debris over time, and he would push it against the back of the port every time he plugged in his charging cable. Eventually, there was a small wall of dirt that kept the charging cable from properly engaging with the pins inside the port. Hence, the charging issues.

Lesson learned: Before you spend a lot of time and money troubleshooting hardware or software charging issues, try cleaning the lint and gunk out of your port. There's a chance that you have everything you need right at home to clean it out.

What you need