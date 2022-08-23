How compatible is the Amazon Echo with an iPhone?
By Bryan M Wolfe published
How compatible is the Amazon Echo with an iPhone?
Best answer: Both the iPhone and iPad play nice with Amazon's entire lineup of Echo smart speakers. As long as the device uses Amazon Alexa, compatibility is guaranteed.
Flagship: Amazon Echo (4th Generation) (opens in new tab) ($100 at Amazon)
Premium choice: Echo Studio (opens in new tab) ($199 at Amazon)
The baby: Echo Dot (4th Generation) (opens in new tab) ($40 at Amazon)
Screen time: Echo Show 5 (opens in new tab) ($40 at Amazon)
Apple + Amazon
Apple and Amazon are competitors. Despite this, in recent years, they've learned to work together better (within reason) for the greater good. Nowhere is this more apparent than when it comes to Amazon's Echo devices finally gaining support for Apple Music in late 2018.
With this compatibility, you can now tie Apple's music subscription service to the Amazon Alexa app. In doing so, you can play your favorite Apple Music titles to your Amazon Echo products. Before this, you could only tie together the two through Bluetooth, which came with limitations.
Thanks to this compatibility, you can ask Alexa to play songs, artists, albums, or genres from Apple Music. You can also play Beats 1 radio, playlists from Apple Music's editors, or playlists in your iCloud Music Library. Say something like "Alexa, play Pop Throwback on Apple Music," or "Alexa, play Cass McCombs on Apple Music."
You can also listen to Apple Music in stereo or across multiple rooms by adding a Multi-Room Music group in the Alexa app. Apple Music for Alexa is currently available only in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Your Echo product and iPhone don't just make beautiful music together. You can also use the Alexa app to introduce Amazon Skills to your home. These third-party applets help your Amazon Echo to respond to thousands of commands that cover a wide array of tasks. For example, you can use Skills to get movie times or track packages, control home automation devices, tell jokes, and much more.
Fun fact
Did you know you can now use Amazon Alexa on your iPhone without an Echo product in your home? Indeed you can! Since 2018, this has been an option in the Amazon Alexa app for iOS. To get started, you'll first need to give Alexa permission to access your iPhone microphone and location by pushing on the Alexa button in the app.
To ask Alexa a question after that, you'll need to use the same button. As long as your iPhone has internet access, Alexa will answer your questions. If you're in your home, those questions are responded to directly from your Amazon Echo. Otherwise, the response comes through the Alexa app.
Are you looking for more? Amazon Alexa is also baked into the Amazon shopping app so you can order stuff just by using your voice.
Lots of choices
It seems each passing year brings with it new Amazon Echo devices with Amazon Alexa baked in. Since the first Amazon Echo launched in 2014, Amazon has introduced other smart speakers and speaker-related products with Amazon Alexa built-in. The voice assistant is also found on third-party products too which also work with iOS devices.
Our pick
The original, only better
Now in its second-generation, the Amazon Echo lets you play music, read the news, set alarms and timers, answer questions, control compatible smart home devices, and much more.
It's also a hub
Premium sound and more
The Echo Plus offers a built-in Zigbee hub to set up and control your compatible smart home devices easily. It also provides improved sound versus the Amazon Echo.
Little one
Tiny, but powerful
Don't let its small size fool you; the Amazon Echo Dot is a powerful device despite its size. Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot is often on sale during holidays.
Watch this
Show me the screen
The Amazon Echo Show features a 5.5-inch HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows.
Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.