For my money, Family Sharing is one of the best features of iCloud. It allows every member of a family to share their purchases of apps, movies, books, TV shows, and music with other family members. There are other benefits, too: pooled iCloud storage, a shared family calendar, and photo album, and an easy way to know the location of all family members — and their devices.

Usually, only people 13 and older can have an Apple ID. But kids under 13 can be added to a family sharing account with their own Apple ID. It's simple; here's how to do it.

Adding a child account to Family Sharing on a Mac

  1. From the Apple menu, choose System Preferences.

  2. Click Family Sharing.

    Add a child account: Click Settings, Click Family Sharing

  3. At the bottom of the list of family members click the + button.

  4. Choose the option to Create an Apple ID for a child and click Continue.

    Add a child account: Click plus button, Click Create Apple ID

  5. Enter the child's information, including creating a new Apple ID, and click Next. If the Apple ID you want to create is already in use by someone else, you'll be notified to make another attempt.

  6. Confirm by clicking Create again.

    Add a child account: Enter childs info, Click Create

  7. Follow the onscreen instructions and enter the verification code. Click Next.

  8. Read the Parental Privacy Disclosure and click Agree.

    Add a child account: Enter Verification Code, Agree to Parental Privacy

  9. Enter security questions and answers.
  10. Click Next.

  11. Agree to iCloud and Game Center Terms and Conditions.

    Add a child account: Choose security questions, Agree to iCloud conditions

  12. Agree to iTunes Terms and Conditions.
  13. Enter your password to view account details.

  14. Click Continue.

    Add a child account: Agree to iTunes Conditions, Enter password

Adding a child account to Family Sharing on an iOS device

  1. Tap Settings.
  2. Tap your name.

  3. Tap Family Sharing.

    Add a child account: Select System Preferences, then click on iCloud

  4. Tap Add Family Member....
  5. Tap Create a Child Account.

  6. Tap Next.

    Add a child account: Click on Manage Family, then click on the add button

  7. Enter the child's birthday.
  8. Tap Next.

  9. Tap Agree.

    Add a child account: Click on Create an Apple ID, then click Continue, then enter the child's info, then click Continue

  10. Enter your credit card security code.
  11. Tap Next.
  12. Enter the child's First Name and Last Name.
  13. Tap Next.
  14. Create an Apple ID.

  15. Tap Next.

    Add a child account: Click OK, then enter your CVV, then click Agree

  16. Tap Create.
  17. Enter a password for the account and verify it.
  18. Tap Next.
  19. Enter a security question and answer.

  20. Tap Next.

    Add a child account: Enter your security questions and answers, then click continue, then agree to Apple's T&C, then click Continue

  21. Repeat Steps 19 and 20 for two more security questions and answers.
  22. Choose whether or not to turn on Ask to Buy. (Hint: There's a reason why it's on by default).
  23. Tap Next.
  24. Choose whether or not to share location with your family.

  25. Tap Agree for the iCloud and Game Center Terms and Conditions.

    Add a child account: Agree to iCloud T&C, then click Agree, then agree to Game Center, then click agree

  26. Tap Agree.
  27. Tap Agree for the iTunes Terms and Conditions.

  28. Tap Agree.

    Add a child account: Tap Agree, Tap Agree again, and tap Agree again

One big happy family

There are significant benefits to having everyone in your family under one iCloud roof. For me, Ask to Buy is the killer feature. What's yours? Tell us in the comments below.

