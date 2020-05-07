The Notes app on iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad lets you quickly write down your thoughts, draft out your memos, or store any text you want to keep around for any length of time. With it, you can easily create new notes, update or append existing notes, and delete old notes you no longer need—all with just a few taps and swipes.

How to create a new note on iPhone or iPad

Launch the Notes app from the Home Screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Create new note button at the bottom right. Tap anywhere inside the note to bring up the keyboard and start writing. Tap the Done button in the top right to save your note and exit the editing mode. Tap the New note button from within an existing note to start another one quickly.

How to edit an existing note on iPhone or iPad

Launch the Notes app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad Tap on the note you want to edit. Tap anywhere inside the note to bring up the keyboard and start updating or appending. Tap Done to save your changes.

How to move a note to a new folder on iPhone or iPad

If you've created a note, but later realize you want it in a different folder, you can move it.

Launch the Notes app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the folder that the note you want to move is currently in. Tap ... in the upper right of the list of notes, near the folder's name. Select the Select Notes option in the menu. Select the notes that you want to move. Tap Move To... in the bottom left. Select a folder to move the note to. You can also tap New Folder to create a new folder.

How to delete a note on iPhone or iPad

Launch the Notes app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Open the note you want to delete. Tap on the Trash can button. You could also delete a note faster by swiping right to left from the list and selecting the Delete button.

This sends the note to a "Recently Deleted" folder for 30 days, after which time the note is permanently deleted.

How to recover a recently deleted note

Launch Notes on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Folder button to return to the main Folder list. Select the Recently Deleted folder under the account that you originally deleted a note from. Swipe left on a recently deleted note that you want to recover. Tap the Folder button to move it back to a folder. You can also tap the Delete button to permanently delete it.

Questions?

Using the Notes app is pretty simple and straightforward. If you have any questions or need help with the Notes app, make sure to drop us a comment, and we'll do our best to help you out.