Creating relationships for contacts with your iPhone can make things much more comfortable while you're rocking your phone hands-free. Utilize Siri's smarts to your advantage; ask her to call, text, or mail your brother, mother, or lover, and the voice assistant will comply as long as you've set things up in your Contacts app. Ready to start a new relationship?

How to create a contact relationship using Siri

Siri will need to either learn who your wife, best friend, boss, or other relationships are before it can associate them with the proper contact. You can edit the connection to enter that information, but what fun is that? The more comfortable, faster way is simply to tell Siri what your relationships are.

Press and hold the Home button or say, "Hey Siri!" to activate Siri. Tell Siri what the relationship is. For example, "Samantha Wolfe is my daughter." Make sure you say the name exactly as it appears in your contacts. Say Yes or tap the Yes button when Siri asks you to confirm. Siri will confirm that the relationship has been added.

This works excellently for unique relationships, but for relatives that have similar titles, it can be a problem. If you have two daughters, for instance, you'll need to assign them differently for Siri to differentiate between them. You can, of course, use things like "oldest daughter" or "youngest daughter."

How to manually add relationship data with the Contacts app

When Siri does get confused by multiple relationships, it is possible to manually add in the correct data in your Contact card so that Siri can make use of it.

Open the Contacts app. Tap on your contact card. Choose the Edit button in the top right corner. Tap add related name. It's roughly half-way down the list. Choose the label to change the relationship label or leave it alone, depending on your situation. Select the contact to assign the relationship Tap the Done button in the upper right corner.

Siri will now remember that relationship and saying things like "Call my brother" will cause Siri to call the contact connected to that relationship.

How to create custom relationship labels

If the relationship label you want isn't available on the list, you can create one.

Launch the Contacts app from the Home screen or app drawer. Tap on your contact card. Tap the Edit button in the top right corner. Tap add related name. It's roughly half-way down the list. Choose the recently added label. Scroll down, tap Add Custom Label. Type in the new custom label Choose Done. Add the related contact. Tap Done.

You can now use the custom label for a relationship.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments.