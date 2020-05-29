We can all be forgetful. Whether it's a grocery list, tasks for a big project, or just remembering to send some emails and make some calls, sometimes we forget some important items on our to-do list. Luckily for all of us, the Reminders app is perfect for reminding you of the tasks you want to complete.

Reminders is more than just making a to-do list. You can set up scheduled times for your iPhone to remind you of certain tasks, you can get your phone to remind you of a certain task when you leave or enter a location, and you can even set reminders to repeat so you can remember to do something monthly, weekly, or even daily. Here's how to all that and more in Reminders!

How to add a task to Reminders on iPhone and iPad

To get started in Reminders you add a task to the app. This task can be anything and can be as detailed or not as you want — whatever is going to remind you of what you want to get done.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap New Reminder. It's in the bottom left corner of the screen. Type in your task.

Alternatively, you can also use Siri to add tasks to Reminders like this:

Say something like "Hey, Siri, remind me to finish my article".

This is how you set up a basic reminder. This type of reminder won't send you a notification to remind you it will simply exist in your Reminders app until you clear it later.

How to add a scheduled task to Reminders on iPhone an iPad

If you're forgetful at all or just prefer to keep your activities timed, you can add a scheduled task to Reminders. A scheduled task is created with a specific date and time to remind you of something at a specific time. When you create a scheduled task, Reminder will alert you with a notification on your iPhone or iPad at the time you set.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap New Reminder. It's in the bottom left corner of the screen. Type in your task. Tap the Info button to edit the details of the reminder entry. It's a lower case 'i' in a circle. Tap the Remind me on a day On/Off switch. Tap the Remind me at a time On/ Off switch. Tap Alarm Adjust the date and time to your preference. Tap Done.

Alternatively, you can also use Siri to add scheduled tasks to Reminders like this:

Say something like, "Hey Siri, remind me to start dinner at 5 PM today" or "Hey Siri, remind me to call my mother tomorrow at noon.".

How to add a recurring scheduled task in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

You can also set a scheduled task to repeat at specific intervals. If you want a reminder every Sunday night to take the garbage out so it's ready for collection time or maybe a reminder every second Friday that you have a doctor's appointment, a recurring scheduled task is perfect for those tasks you need to do regularly.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap New Reminder. It's in the bottom left corner of the screen. Type in your task. Tap the Info button to edit the details of the reminder entry. It's a lower case 'i' in a circle. Tap the Remind me on a day On/Off switch. Tap the Remind me at a time On/ Off switch. Tap Alarm Adjust the date and time to your preference. Tap Repeat. Tap how often you want it to repeat. Choose Custom if you need more options. Tap End Repeat. This is optional if you never want it to end. Tap the option you want. If you choose End Repeat Date, you'll need to select the date. Tap Details to go back to the previous screen. Tap Done.

How to add a location-based task in Reminders for iPhone and iPad

GPS-location services are built into so many apps and services throughout the iOS platform; it only makes sense to have them in the Reminders app as well. You can set things up so your phone will remind you of something important when you're arriving or leaving a location, so you'll never leave the house without your lunch in the morning.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap New Reminder. It's in the bottom left corner of the screen. Type in your task. Tap the Remind me at a location On/Off switch. Tap Location. Tap the location you want from the list. If you can't find the location you want in the list, you can use the Search bar to search for a location. Tap Arriving or Leaving. Tap and drag the black dot to adjust the range in which the alert is triggered. Tap the Details in the top left corner of your screen to go back to the previous screen. Tap Done.

Alternatively, you can use Siri to create a location-based task like this:

Say something like "Hey Siri, remind me to text Karen when I leave the house."

How to add a messaging task in Reminders on iPhone and iPad

Do you often forget to bring up an important subject with people as you're talking to them, Reminders can help with that! You can add a task that will remind you of anything you want the next time you message a specific contact.

Launch Reminders from the Home screen. Tap New Reminder. It's in the bottom left corner of the screen. Type in your task. Tap the Info button to edit the details of the reminder entry. It's a lower case 'i' in a circle. Tap the Remind me when messaging On/Off switch. Tap Choose Person Tap the contact you want. Tap Done.

Alternatively, you can use Siri to create a message-based task like this:

Say something like "Hey Siri, remind me to ask if there's any bread the next time I text Karen."

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!