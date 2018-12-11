Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now, and it's great seeing all of our favorite characters from Nintendo games and other third-party franchises in a single all-out brawler. I mean, who doesn't want to see Ike from Fire Emblem and Cloud of Final Fantasy go up against each other? Or Mario versus Sonic? Or Megaman versus Bayonetta? The possibilities of matchups in this game are endless, and that's the biggest reason to just get it, even if you're not a pro.

$60 on Amazon

However, did you know that you can also create your own custom fighters too? These are the Mii Fighters, and they can be personalized to whatever you'd like. Whether it's your Nintendo account Mii that you just want to spruce up for battle or a certain cosplay that you're trying to go for, the Mii Fighter has a lot of potential.

While they may not be legit for actual tournament play, they're still fun to mess around with when you just play with friends or against the CPU. But how do you get access to these Mii Fighters? We're here to show you how!

How to create your own Mii Fighter

On the main menu, go to Games & More. Select Mii Fighters. Click Create. You can select your own custom Mii that's linked to your Nintendo account, or select from one of your Guest Miis. If you want to create a new Mii, just press the X button, and then choose Start from Scratch, Choose a Look-Alike, or Copy Mii from amiibo. If you start from scratch, it's the same process as on the Nintendo Switch itself, and we have a guide for that here. Once you have your selected Mii, choose its type: Brawler (fists and kicks), Swordfighter, or Gunner. On the Mii Fighter's Settings, you can give your Mii Fighter a name, select headgear and outfit, change the color, and pick a voice if you want. Every Mii Fighter's moveset can be customized. Select the Special Moves box, and then choose what you want to use for Neutral Special, Side Special, Up Special, and Down Special. Each one has three options, and there are descriptions and images for each one, so pick the ones that sound interesting to use. If you're not sure what you want, there's a Randomize option to randomly generate everything, including appearance and moves. Test your fighter's moves before saving! This is a good way to get a feel for how your fighter plays. Click the + button or Save on the screen to save.

You should create one of each type of Mii Fighter to have options. You can always go back to an existing Mii Fighter and make edits to it as well. One of the Challenges is to create one of each Mii Fighter type, so it's recommended to do this if you're a completionist.

But can't you unlock Mii Fighters in World of Light?