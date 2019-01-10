How to customize Message, Mail, Calendar, and other notifications on your Apple Watch

One of the advantages of using an Apple Watch is being able to view app notifications without looking at your iPhone. You can mirror the actions of these notifications so that they act similarly across both devices. For many native apps, you can customize these actions. In doing so, you can make sure less important notifications don't become a disruption.

How to customize notifications for Apple's built-in apps on Apple Watch

You can establish customization rules for native Apple Watch apps from the Watch app on iPhone:

Tap on the Apple Watch app on your iPhone Home screen. Select Notifications from the My Watch tab.

On this screen, you'll see a list of apps currently installed on Apple Watch. Towards the top of the screen, you'll see a listing of native Apple apps. These are listed above the Mirror iPhone Alerts From heading.

What native apps you can customize

The following native apps are customizable in the Apple Watch app in watchOS 5: Activity, Breathe, Calendar, Clock, Mail, Messages, Phone, Podcasts, and Wallet & Apple Pay,

How to customize Activity notifications

Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap on Notifications. Tap on Activity.

You can toggle Activity alerts on or off for stand reminders, daily coaching, goal completions, special challenges, and activity sharing.