If you've learned how to use Optimized Storage on the Mac, you know it can help reduce the amount of space that data takes up on your hard drive. However, what you may not know is that it also takes up iCloud storage space. The good news is macOS Monterey you can learn how to customize Optimized Storage on the Mac to choose what gets stored in iCloud and what doesn't so you can maximize your storage solutions. Striking a good balance between the hard drive and iCloud storage will make even your best Mac even more tailored to your liking. You can adjust some of the settings for what is stored in iCloud to save some space in your iCloud storage.

How to stop syncing Desktop and Documents folders in iCloud on your Mac If you've tried out Desktop and Documents folder syncing in iCloud but decided you don't like it, you can stop syncing. If you disable syncing, Desktop files will no longer appear on a secondary Mac computer's desktop, but they will still be in a file in iCloud Drive, which you can move them out of. Your Documents folder will also still be visible in iCloud Drive, which you can also move. Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Click System Preferences in the drop-down menu. Click on Apple ID. Click on iCloud. Click on Options next to iCloud Drive. Click to uncheck the checkbox for Desktop & Documents Folders. How to disable Optimized Storage on your Mac Optimized Storage automatically removes iTunes movies and TV shows that you've already watched from your Mac. It also keeps recent email attachments on your Mac when your hard drive starts running out of room. If you want to keep your movies and TV shows on your hard drive, so you don't have to re-download them every time you want to watch them, you can disable the feature. Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Select System Preferences from the drop-down menu. Click on Apple ID. Click on iCloud. Click to uncheck the checkbox at the bottom of the window for Optimize Mac Storage. How to disable Empty Trash Automatically on your Mac I can't see any reason not to use the Empty Trash Automatically feature. Still, if you worry that you will delete something from your Mac and need it back more than 30 days later, you can disable the feature and go back to manually emptying the trash. Open a Finder window. Click on Finder in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Click Preferences in the drop-down menu. Click on Advanced in the Finder Preferences window. Click to uncheck the checkbox for Remove items from the Trash after 30 days. How to customize what apps are stored in iCloud on your Mac If your iCloud storage is starting to get full, you can select which apps and programs store data, clearing out space for more important data that you need to access all of the time. Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Click System Preferences in the drop-down menu. Click on Apple ID. Click on iCloud. Click on Options next to iCloud Drive. Click to uncheck the checkbox for each app whose data you do not wish to store in iCloud. How to manage files and folders stored in iCloud on the Mac You may want to keep some or all of your apps synced with iCloud, but you don't need to keep all of the files and folders saved in them. You can reduce some of the storage used up by removing unneeded data. Open a Finder window. Select iCloud Drive from the sidebar. Double-click a folder to view its contents. Select a file that you want to delete. You can select multiple files at once. Right-click or Control-click on the files. Select Move to trash to delete them.