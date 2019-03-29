Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up files on your Mac to an external drive. You can also remove those files in a few different ways. Here's how to do it all.

Should you delete your files?

Before getting started, keep in mind that Apple deletes the oldest backups on your hard drive if you're about to lose space. In other words, you don't have to delete this manually.

How to delete Time Machine backups

When you use the macOS Time Machine app for backups, files are stored in two locations. Your external hard drive is where actual backup files are kept. Local snapshots, which are taken each day, are kept on your internal hard drive. We'll show you how to delete both kinds of backup files.