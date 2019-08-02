Are you concerned that Apple has digital recordings of your conversations with Siri for testing and grading purposes? Though Apple has suspended the grading program that saw human contractors listening to your Siri commands, you might be rethinking your use of Siri. Good news, then, that you can turn off Siri on both iOS and macOS, and thereby delete stored Siri data.

Here's how you can turn off Siri and delete your Siri data from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

On iPhone and iPad

With the following steps, you can delete any possible recording on iPhone, iPad, and HomePod. On an iOS or iPadOS device:

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Siri & Search. Toggle off Listen for "Hey Siri." Toggle off Press Side Button for Siri. On the warning message, tap Turn Off Siri. Tap Settings at the top left to go back to the main Settings screen. Tap General. Tap Keyboard. Toggle off the switch next to Enable Dictation. On the warning message, tap Turn Off Dictation.

Siri is now off on your device. Reverse the steps above to turn it back on.

On Mac

Here's how to deactivate Siri on your Mac:

Click on the Apple icon on the Mac Toolbar. Choose System Preferences. Select Siri. Uncheck Enable Ask Siri. Click Keyboard on the main System Preferences page. Click on the Dictation tab. Turn Dictation Off.

Reverse these steps to turn Siri back on.

