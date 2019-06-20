Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is finally here and you can download it right now! Start playing Niantic's latest AR mobile game that transports you to a world full of magic, monsters, and Magizoologists! Here's how you can get the game and sign up for an account.

How to download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Go to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Tap Get. Tap Install. Enter your App Store credentials when prompted and the game will start downloading. It should only take a few minutes to complete. Then, you're ready to sign up and start playing!

How to sign up for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Launch Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from your home screen. Tap Allow to allow Niantic to access your location while usint the app. Enter your Date of Birth. Tap Submit. Tap Google or Facebook to create an account. Sign in with your account credentials for either Google or Facebook. Tap Next. Tap OK when prompted to accept notifications (this is just a reminder from Niantic). Tap Allow or Don't Allow when prompted by your iPhone to allow notifications. Read Niantic's Terms of Service and tap Accept. Read Niantic's Privacy Policy and tap OK. Check the email permissions box if you want to receive email correspondences for upcoming Harry Potter events and to allow Niantic to share your email address and in-game actions with WB Games. You don't have to tick these boxes to continue. Tap Next. Tap Confirm when reminded not to tresspass whle playing Harry Potter: WIzards Unite.

Once you've signed up, the game begins and you'll start your adventure with Constance Pickering as your guide through the training process.

