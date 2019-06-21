Games like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can be very data intensive. The game is constantly pulling data from the cloud to populate the world map and when you encounter something new the game has to download everything about that new thing, even the images that it's made of.

To help speed your game up, and perhaps save you some data, you can download all the assets in the game in the comfort of your own Wi-Fi, thus saving you precious data MB.

How to download all the assets

Open up the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite app on your iPhone. Tap on the suitcase icon at the bottom of your world map view. Tap on the cog icon in the top left of the screen to access the settings. Scroll down to the Download all assets tab. Tap the Download all assets tab to begin the download. Tap accept when prompted to confirm the 300MB download file.

But why though?

This may not be the most important thing you will today, or maybe this week, but it will make a difference to your gameplay. Maybe Wizards Unite will load a little faster or react a little quicker to your spell cast, and if that's all it does well, it was worth it wasn't it.

Remember to check back regularly to see if more assets are available for download, especially after any big updates to the game. Wizards Unite is a game we will be playing for a long time to come and the assets are bound to stack up. Keep your game running in tip-top condition by always having these available.

