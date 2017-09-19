watchOS 4 features new Watch faces, more health and fitness tools, and a whole lot more. Here's how to download and install it!
Because Apple Watch is paired to the iPhone for internet access and easy device management, watchOS updates are done using the Watch for iPhone app. To install watchOS 4, you should first update your iPhone to iOS 11 or later. Once that's done, make sure you have your iPhone ready and on Wi-Fi, and your Apple Watch charged to 50% or more and connected to its magnetic charger. Yeah... here's we go!
How to download and install to watchOS 4
- Update your iPhone to iOS 11 or later.
- Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and launch the iOS 11 Watch app.
- Make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50% and connect it to the magnetic charger.
- Tap on the My Watch tab.
- Tap on General.
Tap on Software Update.
- Tap on Download and Install.
- Enter your iPhone Passcode when prompted.
Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions
- Tap Proceed on your Apple Watch to begin the download.
Enter your Passcode on Apple Watch.
The watchOS 4 update will download and transfer to your Apple Watch and Apple Watch will reboot to apply the update. You can follow the progress on the Apple Watch screen, and once it's done, you'll be all set.
Apple watchOS update failing or frozen? Here's the fix!
Updated September 2017: Updated for watchOS 4 and iOS 11.
Reader comments
Could Not Connect to Apple Watch
Every try.
After reading these comments I ain't updating jack!! Just kidding. Couldn't help myself lol
installed the new update, & now I don't have the manually lock feature anymore!! Why would you take that away?
I'm with you. I'm unhappy about this.
Yeah why would Apple remove that? They need to put it back so I can manually lock it.
OMG! Battery drain is out of control. I updated last night and left home with a full charge this morning. Normally I get to 1AM with around 25 to 30% battery left on the watch. Today I looked at my watch at 10 PM and the screen was black. I thought I needed to do a hard reset. When I pressed the power button it showed a very unwelcome red lightning bolt. Something is seriously wrong with this update.
What generation watch do you have? I am experiencing the same thing on my first generation watch.
I literally just had this same issue with my watch. I did everything I was supposed to do, restore everything, delete apps, anything that was suggested, I did it and nothing. I finally decided to go to the local Apple Store and they had to send it back to Apple (which was a nightmare in itself!) It sucked and didn't have my watch for about a week-ish but, whatever they did worked. I guess my advice would just take it and they will send it off to get it fixed. It sucks, but it's worth it and it's FREE (if you're in warranty).
Battery drain has been unreal today. I haven't used my watch from anything and it's nearly dead. About 8hours off charge ? Anyone else ?
Youre absolutely right. Battery drain is totally out of control. I updated last night and left home with a full charge this morning. Normally I get to 1AM with around 25 to 30% battery left on the watch. Today I looked at my watch at 10 PM and the screen was black. I thought I needed to do a hard reset. When I pressed the power button it showed a very unwelcome red lightning bolt. Something is seriously wrong with this update.
Me too. I looked at my watch after about 6 hours and it was going into power reserve. This morning after 30 minutes of sitting and watching the news it was down %. I reviewed the iMore article on saving battery life and followed all the steps. I did notice that ALL apps had background refresh on after the update - I'm sure I didn't change to put them all on, so I turned everything off but the essentials. Will see what happens. I'm on a first generation Apple Watch.
Haven't noticed any slowdown since 3.1.3, update process did seem to take longer than previous updates but no empirical data to back that up.
My watch is so slow now after this update
Am updating now... this is taking forever. The tick marks keep going back and forth... then jump a couple of places, then start going back and forth again. I suspect this is actually a pretty large update. After about 15 minutes I'm about a forth of the way done.
Update: The update took about 45 minutes... much longer than the last update. I honestly don't see anything new on the watch... but I could easily be missing something.
That's because it's a minor update, there won't be any new features, just bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates. You'll be waiting for watchOS 4 to see new features
Since the update, the Activity app says I've stood for 6 of the 8 hours I was lying in bed each day.
I'm happy that I'm now "standing" up to 21 hours of a day, but it's not true.
Ok, so I don't know why no one has posted this here but the latest watchOS update v3.1.1 was pulled by Apple. The update was bricking watches and instead of just stating "no update available" you get the "Unable to Verify Update The watchOS update couldn't be verified because you are not connected to the Internet." This is false and all we can do is wait until Apple posts a fix to the update that was bricking the watches.
This is exactly what is happening on my phone. I don't know why Apple wouldn't just say "no update available" if they pulled it.
I'm getting an error that says I'm not connected to the internet so I can't update my watch. Anyone else?
Same here, and I'm done trying to do this!
2 1/2 hours to download, "prepare" and then install watchOS!!!!!! Talk about unacceptable, is the connection between the Apple Watch and an iPhone a 4k data connection? Is the updating process this ridiculous on an Android watch?
Stop whining. Android wear watches are nowhere near as nice as the apple watch in form or function. So it took you two hours to update your watch big deal. it happens what? A few times a year. Android wear crashes. Former owner of a Moto 360 v1 and 2 and LG watch with chronic crashes. Happy Fitbit owner now.
A lot of users on Reddit/r/AppleWatch reporting bricked watches after trying to update to 3.1.1 ! iMore should probably warn users about this phenomenon.
And no it is not the users fault since the update actually freezes (kept in charger for over 8 hours) and finally showing Red Exclamation Mark of Death after being removed from the charger.
The security features involved with updating the watch is getting to be annoying.
Why did the update ask me to create a passcode for the watch if I already had one? The process of the various questions was like setting up a new watch.
Must have been lucky... my update only took about 25 minutes from start to finish. No real issues... the tick marks did move back and forth and at about half way through it finished in pretty quick fashion. The watch reads: 3.1.1 so all is well in Apple Watch town!
The newest update is giving me better battery on my watch ⌚️.
I wish I could say the same. I'm running the last 3.1.1 beta and the battery life was horrible on every release.
It took about two minutes for the update to download, and about five minutes to finish preparing. It took about 35 minutes to do the installation. I don't understand why some people are having problems.
Then your real lucky, I tried for like 7 hours now, and it will still not update to download ....
Whelp I did the update and it froze at one point (would update one of those tick marks, then go backwards, and repeat). Had to do a hard reset. Now my watch is dead with the red exclamation mark.
When the display shows it updating, the ticks do move one forward, and then back, until it moves forward to the next mark, and repeats. Are you saying that it never moved forward at all at some point?
Yes that's what I'm saying. It just stopped moving forward all together.
Yeah, I didn't time it, but it took at least 30 minutes. How long did you wait before the hard reboot?
I have this same issue.
i updated my apple watch sport with the new watchOS 3.1.1 (released today) and my apple watch does not work anymore. I asked the apple support in Brazil and they say that i need to pay the repair service, because my watch is out of warranty period. but this problem is not my fault.
OMG!!!!
Wow! That pad and quill Apple watch.
Isaiah Heart.
K, so figured out that if your were on iOS 10 beta then you have to delete the beta profiles in both your phone settings and the Watch app settings and then restart both devices. Then the WatchOS 3 update should appear for you.
Yes Apple Watch update servers are slower than old man **** trickles
Thought it was just me
Wow, it is SLOW! I'm at 2 hours and it's still just 25% done on the watch face
Mine too... This is painful.
Does everyone have it this slow - or is it the number of people trying to download at the same time?
Off topic question, what band is that in the banner and where can I get it?
It looks a lot like the Hermes Cuff.
https://9to5mac.com/2015/10/26/how-to-get-the-expensive-apple-watch-herm...
Thank you!
It looks like the Hermes cuff. I tried to link to an article about knock-offs of that band, but that isn't allowed.
It's the Pad & Quill leather cuff band.
It's still not showing up for me.
Me either.
Still waiting for the download to finish...
The watch update process has always seemed tedious and slow. Annoyingly slow.
You can disconnect your Apple Watch from the magnetic charger when the upgrade process starts, but obviously make sure you have full battery if you do this. Then you can just wear it and go about your daily tasks while it updates on your wrist
Yeah I usually start the upgrade after dinner and check on it before bed.
Is taking forever, since yesterday is doing it... and still says 7 hours...