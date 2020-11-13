High Dynamic Range — the latest must-have TV feature, offers the deepest of darks and the brightest colors possible, taking the viewing experience on Apple TV 4K to a whole new level. If you have a more recent 4K TV, then the chances are high that it supports HDR, so if you haven't set up the best Apple TV — the Apple TV 4K, to use it, then you are missing out. All it takes is a few swipes and a couple of clicks on the Siri Remote to turn it on. Here's how to enable HDR on the Apple TV 4K.

How to enable HDR on Apple TV 4K

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click Video and Audio. Click Enable HDR. Click Try HDR. Click OK to save the setting if your picture looks correct. If your TV's image shows color issues or distortion, click Cancel to return to your previous settings.

to return to your previous settings. If your TV does not support HDR, the screen may go completely blank. After 20 seconds, the Apple TV will automatically return to your previous video settings.

How to disable HDR on Apple TV 4K

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click Video and Audio. Click Format. Click 4K SDR or another SDR option to disable HDR.

That is all there is to it! By enabling HDR with your Apple TV 4K, you are ready to experience the latest and greatest video format that offers the darkest of blacks and the brightest colors. Once you turn on HDR, you can adjust resolution and video settings in the Format menu, with options to revert to 4K SDR if desired.

