Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up your Mac data. You can also secure this data by turning on encryption. Here's how to encrypt your backup data using the Time Machine app in macOS Mojave.

Before you decide to encrypt your Time Machine (or any) backup, please take a moment to read Apple analyst Rene Ritchie's detailed explanation of encrypting backups and why you may not want to do it. Do not encrypt your Time Machine backups unless you completely understand what it means.

How to encrypt a Time Machine backup

Time Machine is Apple's built-in set-it-and-mostly-forget-it backup system for the Mac. Turn it on and it'll make a backup of your Mac and then keep it incrementally up to date over the hours, days, and weeks that follow. While it's not encrypted by default, you can enable encryption when you set it up.

If you're attaching a new drive, Time Machine might detect it and ask to use it. In that case: