Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up your Mac data. You can also secure this data by turning on encryption. Here's how to encrypt your backup data using the Time Machine app in macOS Mojave.
Before you decide to encrypt your Time Machine (or any) backup, please take a moment to read Apple analyst Rene Ritchie's detailed explanation of encrypting backups and why you may not want to do it. Do not encrypt your Time Machine backups unless you completely understand what it means.
How to encrypt a Time Machine backup
Time Machine is Apple's built-in set-it-and-mostly-forget-it backup system for the Mac. Turn it on and it'll make a backup of your Mac and then keep it incrementally up to date over the hours, days, and weeks that follow. While it's not encrypted by default, you can enable encryption when you set it up.
If you're attaching a new drive, Time Machine might detect it and ask to use it. In that case:
- Check the Encrypt backups box at the bottom left.
- Click on Use as Backup Disk.
If it isn't detected or you want to use an already connected drive:
- Click on the (Apple) icon in the Menu bar.
- Click on System Preferences.
- Click on Time Machine near the bottom.
- Click on Select Disk....
- Click on the Disk you want to use for your backup.
- Check the Backup Automatically box so you don't have to remember to do it manually.
- Check the Encrypt backups box at the bottom left.
- Enter a password to encrypt the disk.
If you have an existing, non-encrypted Time Machine backup on the same volume, you'll have to remove the disk first and then re-add it as an encrypted volume. Be sure to copy off any old files or versions of files you might need beforehand because you'll lose it when the drive is reset for encryption. (You can get a new drive but that would leave your old drive unencrypted and vulnerable.)
