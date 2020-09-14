To better experience your tracks, you can read Apple Music lyrics as the songs are playing. You can also search for a song by the lyrics. Doing both is a relatively straightforward process, and the tool is available across multiple devices, including iPhone/iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Lyrics aren't available for every song in the Music app. Additionally, explicit lyrics and lyrics search isn't available in all countries or regions.

Finding Apple Music lyrics on iPhone/iPad

The following steps work on the Music app for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, and Android-based devices. To read the Apple Music lyrics to songs on your mobile device:

Tap the Music app on your device. Select a song to play. Choose the song to open the Now Playing screen. Tap the Lyrics icon at the bottom left of the Now Playing screen. If Apple Music Lyrics aren't available, the icon won't be highlighted.

The lyrics adjust as the song gets played so you can follow along as you listen. You can scroll and tap any line to jump to a particular verse. To turn lyrics off, tap the Lyrics icon again. To see the full lyrics for a song, press and hold the song title, then tap View Full Lyrics.