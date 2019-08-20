One of the best benefits to the Apple Card is the Daily Cash Rewards. While it may not be the best reward program out there as far as credit cards go, there's something nice about getting cash back daily once charges have processed, and being able to access that cash right away instead of waiting a month or more. If you're confused on how to find your Apple Card Daily Cash, don't worry, we have you covered!

How to find your Apple Card Daily Cash

Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on your Apple Cash card. Your Daily Cash balance is displayed on the card itself, but you can view the transactions to see how much each purchase deposited to your Cash card.

Since Apple Card Daily Cash is automatic, you don't need to worry about doing anything besides using your Apple Card.

How to view how much Daily Cash you've earned from purchases

Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on your Apple Card. Scroll down to view your transactions. Look for the percentage under each charge amount to determine how much Daily Cash you earned.

Remember, with Apple Card, you get 3% back on all Apple purchases, including the Apple Store, iTunes and App Stores, services like Apple Music, and even the iPhone Upgrade Program (even though it's not directly through Apple, it actually counts). You then get 2% cash back on any purchase made with Apple Pay, and 1% cash back on all purchases made with the optional physical titanium card.

Once you have cash back automatically loaded on your Apple Cash card, you can use that for things like paying off your Apple Card balance, paying friends through Messages, pay for some things with Apple Cash through Apple Pay, or just transfer it to your bank account.

Questions?

If you have any questions about Apple Card and Daily Cash Rewards, drop them in the comments below!