Are you having issues getting PS4 Remote Play to work with your iPad? Don't worry - there's a couple of different things that could be going on. Your iPad may not compatible with Remote Play if it's an older model. It's also possible that Remote Play wasn't set up correctly in the first place. The biggest problem could be your internet connection. For any case, here is how you can fix your PS4 Remote Play issues on your iPad.

Make sure your device is compatible

First, make sure you have a compatible iPad. You need to be using either a 6th generation iPad, a 2nd generation iPad Pro, or a 3rd-generation iPad Air. If you have an earlier model, you'll need to purchase a new model that will support Remote Play. If you're not sure what model iPad you have, you can check.

Open your iPad and tap settings. Tap about and then tap model. You'll now see a short code beginning with the letter A. If you have a regular iPad, you're good if the code is A1893 or A1954. If you have an iPad Pro, you're good if the code is any of the following: A1876, A2014, A1895, A1983, A1980, A2013, A1934, A1979. If you've got an iPad Air, the code needs to be one of these: A2152, A2123, A2153, A2154.

If your tablet code matches one of the examples above, you are in the clear. Next, we'll check if your app is installed properly, your internet speed, and hopefully get your Remote Play to work.

Check your internet speed

If your iPad is compatible, double-check that you've updated to iOS 12.1 or later, as that's also required. Then, let's make sure you set up Remote Play correctly.

If you've already installed it, uninstall it and follow the instructions right here. Now, let's check your internet connection. Make sure your iPad is connected to the internet - not to 3G, as that won't work. Both your iPad and your PlayStation 4 need to be connected to Wi-Fi. Start up your PlayStation 4. Go to settings. Go to network. Now press test internet connection. It will now run the internet speed test. You need to be getting at least 5mbs to use Remote Play and getting 15mbs or well above is ideal for maintaining a smooth, hiccup-free connection. Otherwise, the connection will stutter, freeze, experience framerate drops and audio glitches, or not connect at all.

Internet speed is crucial for using PS4 Remote Play. If your internet speeds are normally higher than the 5mbs reading, try rebooting your router, or talk to your service provider. If you aren't getting at least 5mbs and you still want to use Remote Play on your iPad, it may be time to upgrade your internet. If your internet speed is fine, there might be an issue with PlayStation Network, which you can check right here.

PS4 Remote Play for iOS devices launched earlier this year, so it's still fairly-new as services go. Hopefully, as time goes on, Sony will continue to work with Apple on ironing out the different kinks and backend issues.