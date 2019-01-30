Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a lot of characters to unlock. What's one more? As a "pre-order" (or, rather, early purchase) bonus, Nintendo is offering the Piranha Plant character alongside the game. But weirdly, you have to go through a bit of a process to get him to actually appear in-game as a fighter, and it can take a bit of time.

Piranha Plant is free with all purchases up to this point, He will eventually become unlockable by anyone after January 31 (at an unknown date), but if you want him in the game without doing extra work and without spending extra money, you'll need to buy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before January 31st leaves the calendar.

If you purchased a physical edition, redeem your My Nintendo Rewards

If you purchased the game digitally, skip this step. You'll receive an email at the address associated with your My Nintendo account with the code. If you purchased a physical game cartridge, with the game card loaded and the game on your Nintendo Switch Home screen, highlight the game icon and press the + button. You'll see a menu option that says "My Nintendo Rewards." Select this, and follow the instructions to "register" your game and claim your Gold points for it.

Be patient and check your email

You will receive your download code after you've registered your game with My Nintendo Rewards (this happens automatically for digital purchases), though it may take a short wait to receive. Nintendo says it may take up to ten days for the email to be sent out, but some have reported receiving the email within a day.

Be sure to check your Spam folders or other Promotion folders to make sure the email does not get lost in there.

Redeem your code!

Finally, code in hand, simply go to the Nintendo eShop and select Redeem Code. Enter the code sent to you in your email, and Piranha Plant will be unlocked for you in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! You have until June 30, 2019, to redeem it. If you don't get your Piranha Plant in time, do note that you can purchase it at a later date that Nintendo has yet to specify.

